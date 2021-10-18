-
Wilmington Fire Chief Michael Donohue has retired.Donohue’s retirement is effective immediately, and it ends his 37-year career in the Wilmington Fire…
The City of Wilmington is recruiting its next class of firefighters.The 41st Wilmington Fire Academy will likely start this spring and end in August.…
The long contract impasse between the City of Wilmington and its firefighters’ union has come to an end. The union is unhappy with the resolution. The…
The families of the three firefighters who died in the 2016 Canby Park fire and several firefighters injured in the blaze formally appealed their case…
A federal judge has dismissed the suit filed against the City of Wilmington and several former officials related to the 2016 Canby Park fire. The suit was…
A new effort is being made to end the impasse between the City of Wilmington and the Wilmington firefighters’ union over a new contract. One point of…
The woman accused of starting a fire that resulted in the deaths of several Wilmington firefighters has plead guilty to arson, assault and second-degree…
Former Wilmington Fire Chief Anthony Goode has been sentenced to prison.Goode admitted to stealing from a professional development group that helps…
The Wilmington Fire Department has begun recruiting firefighters to fill vacant positions. The Wilmington Fire Department is below 95% staffed. City…
A trail in Newark is being named after fallen firefighter Jerry Fickes.City officials, first responders and Fickes’ family members will gather Tuesday…