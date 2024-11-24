Stormwater billing raises questions, concerns among Dover City Council

Dover City Council changed the way the city manages stormwater expenses, but the bill is higher than expected for taxpayers.

City Council reduced storm water expenses in Dover’s fiscal 2025 budget from $4.5 million to $3.5 million, which is still an increase from previous years.

Assistant city manager Sharon Duca said the higher cost is a result of projects being cut in the last few years.

“We're receiving more complaints for drainage concerns,” Duca said. “We're finding some failing infrastructure in certain locations with sinkholes. We're doing our best to patch it up, but we're trying to actually address the overall infrastructure problem.”

The allotted $3.5 million will encourage better stormwater management and decrease reliance on the general fund, Duca added.

A couple council members raised concerns about zoning, which decides how much residents pay in stormwater fees. The city’s public works director says people can file appeals if they’re concerned about their tier.

Some residents had their homes marked as commercial rather than residential. People in manufactured housing fall into this category and must file an appeal to be moved into another tier.

Councilman Roy Sudler, Jr. said he regrets agreeing to this plan and wants to set things right by having Dover return to relying on grants for stormwater utility expenses.

“I'm in favor of just X-ing this out. Let's find something different. Let's get out of our taxpayers pockets, and let's find some new, innovative ways and partner with resources and people that [have resources to help us].”

Sudler made a motion that passed to consider applying for grants under the Environmental Protection Agency.