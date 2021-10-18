-
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and land use officials announced an environmental agenda Wednesday comprised of seven pieces of draft legislation.…
-
Results from a state-mandated study coinciding with Rehoboth Beach’s ocean outfall project show heavy rains contaminate the city’s stormwater outfalls and…
-
Delaware’s Center for the Inland Bays and the Department of Health and Social Services' Stockley Center are working to reduce stormwater runoff into Cow…
-
Delaware Republicans are championing reform to the state’s stormwater management rules.State House Minority Leader Danny Short made a case for reform in…
-
DNREC is again adopting interim emergency sediment and stormwater regulations in response to a Delaware Supreme Court decision Friday. The state Supreme…
-
DNREC began meeting with the chicken and construction industries this week to make sure new stormwater runoff regulations will mesh with large-scale…
-
DNREC has put an old version of runoff rules for construction sites back on the books, thanks to a Superior Court stay issued late last month.The court…
-
A group of downstate Republican legislators is calling for a fast-tracked hearing on a DNREC rule requiring developers to craft stormwater runoff plans…
-
DNREC is adopting interim regulations for stormwater runoff plans on construction sites, after a judge threw out rules he said were passed improperly last…
-
A judge has ruled that Delaware's environmental control agency violated state law in adopting new stormwater regulations two years ago. Sussex County…