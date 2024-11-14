Dover community action group calls for the city to pause revitalization project

Divided We Fall of Delaware hosted a community meeting with a crowd of about 40 people in Dover Wednesday.

Divided We Fall founder Chelle Paul and other attendees called for a pause to downtown revitalization efforts to focus on gang-related crime, which Paul said keeps people and businesses from planting roots in Dover.

“We want them to stay in Dover,” Paul said. “We want to do things the right way, and we want the city to be cleaned up. We want to see the streets clean and safe for everybody. Doesn't matter what walk of life you're from.”

The project includes a mixed-used apartment building at 120 South Governors Avenue which caught some criticism from attendees who said the units were catered to high-income individuals.

Downtown Dover Partnership property development director Ken Anderson attended the meeting and said the property will be mixed-use, meaning there will be apartments for low-income residents as well.

Two Dover City Councilmen attended the meeting as well. Roy Sudler, Jr. and Brian Lewis also voiced support for a pause.

“They’re putting the cart before the horse,” Lewis said.

Paul said the city has tried and failed to improve downtown Dover before by adding new apartments.

“People were afraid to live there. Why would you want to live in an area where you're afraid of your house being broken into, or your car being broken into or being assaulted?”

Dover City Council President David Anderson, who tried to join the meeting over Zoom, said the opposite approach is needed. He said Dover needs more eyes on the street, positive activities and jobs.

Dae’Quan Price is a third grade teacher in Dover and said he came to the meeting to learn more about local issues, including a pause on Dover’s revitalization plan.

“I would like to see needs being met before just dumping in money in new projects… What I would like to see is some real stuff be dealt with, like crime, changing officials to make those changes and literally coming up with real plans.”

Paul and attendees are working on forming a group on social media platforms and planning another meeting.