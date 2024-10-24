Delaware State Housing Authority offers 210 new housing vouchers

The Delaware State Housing Authority announces 210 new project-based vouchers are now available in Kent and Sussex Counties.

DSHA’s project-based vouchers are partnerships with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and housing developers that attach rental assistance to a unit or home in an effort to expand the affordable housing market.

The latest properties to receive these vouchers are all in Kent and Sussex Counties, with at least 15 vouchers going to each of the nine communities selected.

That’s about $1.6 million annually for at least 15 years, which brings the cost up to $25 million.

DSHA Director Cynthia Karnai says this is a mutually beneficial relationship.

“This incentivizes them to develop or preserve affordable housing, but it also is such a win for our residents and for our communities, and that's where the magic happens.”

DSHA targeted low-to-moderate income families, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those in the workforce.

“Our workforce need housing in the communities where they work,” Karnai said. “So having that access to affordable housing that allows them to work in the community, or at least allows them to access that transportation to get to work, to get to school – that is so important.”

Karnai added that boosting affordable housing options has a ripple effect by attracting more economic investment to its communities.

“Considering the response and considering the impact that we know we're going to have, this looks like something that DSHA is intending to continue to do in the future.”