Delaware State Housing Authority kicks off new program for landlords

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:01 PM EDT
Delaware State Housing Authority logo

Some Kent and Sussex County landlords can tap into incentives to provide housing for low-income renters under a new Delaware State Housing Authority program.

DSHA provides Section 8 vouchers that enable low-income individuals and families to rent housing in Kent and Sussex. But, DSHA’s Laurie Stovall says there is more need than units available. So, the new Landlord Incentive Program is designed to encourage more landlords to accept vouchers.

“We are hearing a lot of feedback that they're having trouble locating an apartment to use their voucher with," Stovall said. "On the opposite side we're hearing from landlords, there are some startup costs and concerns with accepting voucher holders so this program aims to help both groups.”

The program does that by incentivizing landlords to participate. Landlords who sign up can get a $1,000 bonus, plus $500 for each unit they make available, up to five units. In some cases, the program also provides landlords with financial assistance in case of damage or vacancy.

“We provide incentives - to cover these damages, to cover these concerns that the landlords have - with the hope that more landlords will sign up to be voucher holders, so those looking for rentals with their vouchers can find one," Stovall said.

DSHA says it currently provides 902 housing vouchers in Kent and Sussex Counties.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
