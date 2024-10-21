Dover City Council continues revising zoning regulations for marijuana businesses

A Dover City Council committee is working to get city zoning and distancing regulations for marijuana-related businesses in place.

The committee moved forward with ordinances regulating recreational marijuana in the city, but they could still see revisions.

These discussions follow a July resolution that placed a moratorium on recreational marijuana operations through December 31. But City Manager Dave Hugg said decisions need to be made.

“As we said in the last meeting, time is kind of running out, and we need to act at some point fairly soon,” Hugg said.

The committee discussed and amended ordinances, including one that adds child daycare centers and substance use treatment disorder facilities to the list of places that require buffers.

Councilman Roy Sudler raised concerns the current distancing requirements are inadequate.

“Just to let everyone know that I do plan on… asking the rest of the Committee at another time, the next time, that we move that 500-feet requirement to 750 feet or 1000, just seeing what's realistic,” Sudler said.

Council President David Anderson opposed raising those requirements.

“It was determined that things like 1000 feet and others would be an effective ban… the majority of the people, strong majority, want this to be a legal option [for] the city, and to just haphazardly do this will effectively subvert the will of the people,” Anderson said.

Wilmington City Council is revisiting its marijuana buffer requirements this week after concerns were raised there that they were too restrictive.