Why black market cannabis is thriving in Delaware as the state transitions to recreational sales
As Delaware ramps up recreational marijuana sales, a new report finds that illegal cannabis, containing harmful contaminants and unknown synthetic cannabinoids, is being sold at high rates at gas stations and smoke shops across the First State.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Registered Nurse Laura Barrett – founder and executive director of the National Clinical Director Consortium – and Chris Lindsey – director of State Advocacy and Public Policy at the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp – for a closer look at the report’s findings and the dangers of black market marijuana.
