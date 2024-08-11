Recreational marijuana license applications opening August 19, lottery process to follow

The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner begins accepting license applications August 19 from those looking to enter the business side of the recreational marijuana market.

Almost exactly a year after adult-use recreational marijuana was legalized in Delaware, the state is planning to accept applications for cultivation, manufacturing, retail stores and testing facilities.

Eligible applications will be entered into a lottery overseen by the marijuana commissioner scheduled for late October 2024.

Applications are required to include a comprehensive business plan, safety and security methods, operational, training and staffing plans and any criminal, civil or regulatory history.

There are 60 cultivation licenses, 30 manufacturing licenses, 30 retail licenses and 5 testing facility licenses available for distribution.

A portion of each category is designated for micro license applicants, and 47 are designated for social equity applicants — available to those who have been arrested for a marijuana-related crime or have lived in a disproportionately impacted area.

While the social equity validation pre-screening process is now closed, applicants may still apply for the program if they believe they qualify.

All applicants have until September 30 to submit necessary paperwork.

The commissioner’s office plans to begin distributing cultivation and manufacturing licenses before the end of the year. Retail and testing licenses are expected to be distributed in early 2025.

Applications will be available on the commissioner's website here.