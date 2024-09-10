Sarah McBride wins Delaware Democratic Primary for U.S. House

State Senator Sarah McBride wins the Democratic Primary for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat, moving one step closer to becoming the country’s first openly transgender member of Congress.

McBride, who was elected in 2020 to represent Delaware’s 1st Senate District and won reelection unopposed in 2022, easily defeated Democratic challengers in businessmen Earl Cooper and Elias Weir, taking nearly 80% of the vote.

She’ll be the favorite to win the general election to replace Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running for U.S. Senate.

McBride pointed out during her victory speech just how much is on the line in the First State’s U.S. House race.

“While tonight we celebrate our victory in the primary, we all know that our work is far from over," McBride said. "We know what is at stake in this election. We know what is on the line with MAGA extremists who are on the ballot here in November in Delaware.”

McBride will face retired State Police officer and construction company owner James Whalen. Whalen upset the GOP Party endorsed candidate Donyale Hall in the Republican primary. Democrats have held this seat since 2010.