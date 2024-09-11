Down ballot races include an upset loss for House Speaker Longhurst

Down ballot races in yesterday’s Delaware Primary were not kind to several incumbents.

In the General Assembly, House Speaker Valerie Longhurt lost her Democratic primary to Kamela Smith in the 15th House District by a 53-47% margin.

And in Sussex County, County Council is losing two incumbents. Mike Vincent has lost his GOP primary to Matt Lloyd and Cynthia Green lost her GOP primary to Steve McCarron.

Elsewhere, Incumbent Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro easily win a third term, winning his Democratic Primary over Kayode Abegunde with 74% of the vote.

Back in the General Assembly, , Claire Snyder-Hall wins a three-person Democratic primary in the 14th House Distric, defeating Marty Rendon and former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness for the opportunity to fill former House Speaker Pete Schwarzkopf’s seat.

Other Democratic primary winners in legislative races include Frank Burns in House District 21, Melanie Ross Levin in House District 10 and incumbent State. Rep Bill Bush in House District.

In Kent County, incumbent Democrat George “Jody” Sweeney wins his primary for 5th District seat on Kent County Levy Court, defeating Susan Lanyon.

In New Castle County, Marcus Henry wins the Democratic primary for New Castle County Executive, while Monique Johns appears to have narrowly won the Democratic primary for New Castle County Council.