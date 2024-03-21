Gov. John Carney endorses former cabinet member Eugene Young is Delaware's U.S House race

Former State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young receives Gov. John Carney’s endorsement for Delaware's lone U.S House seat.

Youngstepped down from his position as Director of the State Housing Authority in February to focus on his run for Congress.

Carney says Young faced many challenges in his cabinet role but handled each with success.

“And I think his great strength in all of that was his interaction with the public on projects that sometimes can be controversial and everybody has a different view," Carney says. "When you are one of 435 and you’re two hours away on the train from home, you want someone you can trust, and Eugene is one of those people.”

Young says he did seek Carney’s endorsement and is thankful for it, noting Carney once served as Delaware’s Congressman.

Young adds he sought campaign advice from Carney and guidance on how to best serve Delaware in the congressional seat.

“I think this is enormous," Young says. "I could not be any more thankful and appreciative just that someone recognizes that we are here to connect with everyday Delawareans and focus on the issues impacting them, and the Governor seeing that in this campaign and believing enough to endorse.”

The other Democrat running, State Sen. Sarah McBride, says she did not seek Carney’s endorsement and respects his decision to support a former cabinet member and friend. She notes she has the backing of other state officials, including Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

“More than 20 legislators in both the state Senate and the state House, both the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the Moderate New Dems Caucus. We are the only campaign this cycle where the candidate who has never been a member of Congress has been endorsed by both major caucuses in the United States House of Representatives.”

Young and McBride are the only two Democratic candidates for the U.S. House race after State Treasurer Colleen Davis ended her campaign and endorsed McBride.