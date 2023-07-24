Eugene Young joins growing race for Delaware's U.S. House seat

Eugene Young announces he’s running for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat.

Young is currently Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority. He was appointed to the position by Gov. John Carney in May 2021.

If elected, he would be the first Black man to represent the First State in Congress.

He previously served as the President and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, and co-founded Network Delaware. He ran for Wilmington mayor in 2016, coming in second to current mayor Mike Purzycki in a 8 person Democratic primary.

Young says he's running to expand economic opportunities in Delaware by focusing on small businesses, creating a $15 an hour minimum wage indexed to inflation, and investing in large-scale projects.

He also plans to continue his work addressing Delaware’s affordable housing crisis, and improve Delaware’s healthcare system.

Young faces State Sen. Sarah McBride and State Treasurer Colleen Davis in the 2024 Democratic primary.

They are seeking to replace current Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running for retiring Sen. Tom Carper’s seat.

