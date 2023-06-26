McBride launches run for Delaware's U.S. House seat

State Sen. Sarah McBride announces her run for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat, confirming rumors that have circulated since longtime Sen. Tom Carper announced he would not seek reelection in 2024.

McBride’s Delaware political bona fides long predate her time in the state Senate. She worked as a staffer on Gov. Jack Markell’s 2008 campaign and Attorney General Beau Biden’s 2010 campaign, where she developed a close relationship with the Biden family.

McBride subsequently led advocacy for legal protections for transgender Delawareans, using her relationships with Markell and Beau Biden to shore up support for the legislation, which passed in 2013.

At the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, McBride became the first openly transgender person to address a national party convention.

She won election to the state Senate in 2020, serving as the prime sponsor of legislation offering Delaware workers 12 weeks of paid family or medical leave. McBride also chairs the Senate’s Health and Social Services committee.

Despite recent population growth – particularly in Sussex County – Delaware remains one of six states with one Representative in the House. Current Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced her candidacy for the Carper’s Senate seat earlier this month.

McBride is the first candidate to enter the race to replace Blunt Rochester, though Delaware State Housing Authority director Eugene Young has publicly expressed interest in running.