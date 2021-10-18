-
The Election in Delaware went off without a hitch, despite an ongoing pandemic. Voter turnout broke records in Delaware this year. More people cast…
No matter the ultimate outcome, the 2020 election changed the way future elections will be run. In a year plagued by the Coronavirus pandemic, how people…
State officials are preparing to stop any voter intimidation that occurs Tuesday. The state Department of Justice has set up a hotline and sent guidance…
One week away from the election, nearly 18 percent of registered voters in Delaware have already returned their ballots. Under U.S. Postal Service…
The November 3rd General Election will likely see an unprecedented level of mail-in voting in Delaware and nationwide.President Donald Trump has…
The state is gearing up for a high turnout in next month’s General Election.The state Board of Elections met Monday for the last time before the election,…
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
Some of the initial assessment of mail-in voting system is already happening in the wake of the state's September primary.Most who chose to vote in person…
In a typical year, most people would be waiting to cast their ballot on election day. But with vote-by-mail permitted during this election, hundreds of…
Delaware’s junior Senator Chris Coons spoke in Wilmington briefly Thursday — and addressed the President’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of…