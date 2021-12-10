Wilmington City Council approves use of proposed ARPA funds

Wilmington City Council approves use of American Rescue Plan Act funds by the city.

Council passed a resolution outlining proposed use of the city’s $55.6 million in ARPA funds

$12 million will go to revenue replacement to cover revenue lost to COVID-19, $22 million will be used for capital investment in historically underserved neighborhoods, and $4 million will fund skills training and internships.

The city also plans to invest $5 million to assist nonprofits restoring COVID affected programming, including $300,000 for distribution by City Council.

Council passed the resolution 12-0 with one absent, but several council members would rather the money go through council instead of council consulting the administration.

Council President Trippi Congo says this isn’t a best case scenario, but the result is positive.

"We do want to make sure that the community knows that Council has been very engaged, and the administration has come up with some good solutions. I have to give it to them," said Congo. "There is plenty of money that is going to deal with the violence and the communities, and to help with our nonprofits. It's nowhere near enough. But, I believe that conversation really needs to be also on a state level.”

Congo notes efforts to combat violence would be more proactive by having the conversations handled on the state level.

At-Large councilman James Spadola says the mayor and his administration have been fair during ARPA discussions.

"They've kept their word in terms of being inclusive, and I think there's been a lot of productive conversations about where funding should go and I have no doubt that they will keep up with that," said Spadola.

More details on how the funds will be distributed are being developed, and will be announced in the new year.

