Wilmington City Council voted down a proposal to require detailed information from rental property owners and operators be shared with the city.The…
Police reform advocates are calling for swift action by state lawmakers before the end of the session this month. Advocates are pushing hard for revamping…
Wilmington City Council adopts a Fiscal Year ’22 budget. Council overwhelmingly passed the Capital and Operating Budgets for the upcoming fiscal year with…
Yet another attempt to improve the rental stock in Wilmington will likely fail.Wilmington City Council passed an ordinance Thursday requiring pre-rental…
Wilmington City Council considered an agenda Thursday that consisted almost entirely of legislation related to policing reform and racial justice. Some…
A majority of Wilmington City Council voted to strike portions of city code that prohibit panhandling when the sun is down, at bus stops, to people in…
Wilmington City Council has a new member.Council voted without opposition Thursday to approve Chris Johnson to fill the vacant 7th District seat. Johnson…
Kathy Jennings scored a convincing win in the Democratic primary for Attorney General. Jennings finished with 57 percent of the vote in a four-way…
The 2018 election cycle is now moving into full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate…
Democratic candidates vying to be Delaware’s next Attorney General answered questions in Wilmington Monday night, sponsored by the state Democratic…