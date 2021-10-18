-
Wilmington’s police chief says his department does not currently require officers to make quotas for tickets and arrests. But Council voted Thursday to…
Wilmington City Council has thrown its support behind proposed changes to a law that keeps internal investigations into police misconduct secret from the…
The Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) Board of Commissioners chose current state Division of Social Services Director Ray Fitzgerald to lead the…
New interim leadership is in place at the Wilmington Housing Authority—after former director John Hill was suspended and subsequently resigned last month.…
The Wilmington Housing Authority needs a new director for the third time in five years. Executive Director John Hill resigned Friday.Hill’s resignation…
The Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) Board of Commissioners voted to suspend Executive Director John Hill with pay during a virtual committee hearing…
Leadership at the Wilmington Housing Authority is again under scrutiny after the agency's Board of Commissioners passed a resolution of no confidence in…
State Auditor elect Kathy McGuiness is getting a jump on her transition into office.Deputy Auditor James Spadola says he is stepping down effective…
Retiring Republican State Auditor Tom Wagner announced Wednesday he is appointing the GOP candidate for that office to serve as deputy auditor.James…
State Auditor candidate Kathleen Davies appears to have abused her power during her time as acting State Auditor, according to a report obtained by the…