Gun control, budget uncertainty and marijuana top the headlines at Legislative Hall
As the national debate over gun laws heats up – Delaware’s General Assembly passed a gun control measure this week. But questions linger about the fate of Wilmington redistricting and portions of the state budget. And a candidate for governor dips his toe into the debate over marijuana.
Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson was at Leg Hall all week covering these stories and more. And he’s back to chat as we enter the final week of session