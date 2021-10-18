Colin Bonini

-
Delaware students will soon have more freedom to be excused from school for religious holidays. Delaware’s schools haven’t had explicit state guidance on…
Lawmakers approved the largest Bond Bill in state history after days of debates and disagreements. The budget bills are among the few Republicans have…
Major changes were made to DelDOT’s capital budget requests Tuesday. Drivers heading on I-95 through Wilmington may need to slow down in the work zone.…
State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can’t seem to agree on election bills, despite having done so before.Earlier last week, State Senators heard…
The state Senate passes bail reform aimed at those charged with some violent crimes and possessing firearms.The legislation would set mandatory bail for…
The Bond Bill committee heard from the Department of Health and Social Services about its role in Gov. John Carney’s efforts to improve access to clean…
State senators advanced legislation expanding access to student loan debt relief for teachers in the First State. State Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) seeks…
State lawmakers are moving forward on expanding access to voting through automatic registration. Currently when someone comes to the Department of Motor…
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
Gov. Carney’s 2020 budget proposal is finding initial support from some GOP lawmakers.Carney’s commitment to budget smoothing is among the things drawing…