-
Six months into a partnership that could determine the educational destiny of at least 1,400 children in Wilmington, state and Christina School District…
-
Finding the path forward to improving education opportunities for children in Wilmington’s public schools is proving just as elusive for Gov. John…
-
Charter schools may soon no longer be able to use a five-mile radius surrounding the location as a screening tool for their student body.Instead, a…
-
With the state’s $350 million budget crunch putting in jeopardy approval of the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan to improve…
-
Throughout his campaign last year - and here at the start of his term in office - Gov. John Carney emphasized the state’s Department of Education would…
-
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:The Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan to bolster…
-
Members of the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission will meet Tuesday (Feb. 28) to review a study on the financial impact of moving six schools in…
-
Congressman John Carney (D) says he won’t commit to redistricting Wilmington schools should he be elected governor. That was part of a new education…
-
Delaware Justice Department officials say the state Board of Education violated open meetings laws when it didn’t provide enough space during a…
-
Following six months of uncertainty capped by votes resulting in unfulfilled expectations, the fate of the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s…