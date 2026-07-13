ChristianaCare physicians ratify largest private sector union contract in nation

The ChristianaCare Physicians Union will be the nation’s largest private sector physician’s union when it goes into effect Sept. 1.

The union includes more than 500 physicians at four different hospitals.

Union members and ChristianaCare representatives ratified a three-year contract a few weeks ago. It will cover more than 500 physicians and four different hospitals.

Gennadiy Ryklin, an internal medicine specialist at the Wilmington Hospital, said physicians need to have more of a say when it comes to issues like emergency prevention and management.

“Events like that remind us that people working on the front lines, we need to be part of conversations around safety, communication, and emergency preparedness,” Ryklin said. “The people who are there every day – physicians, nurses, other caregivers – we and they are the ones that see problems before they become potential crises.”

The contract has a clause prohibiting strikes and lockouts.

Ryklin said the goal of this union is to put physicians at the decisionmaking table and lean on other productive means to make their thoughts known.

“I think a lot of us came to the real same realization that individually it can be hard to create change in a large healthcare system, but we as physicians care deeply about our patients, and we felt like we needed a stronger collective voice.”

A ChristianaCare spokesperson said this agreement will allow for a supportive environment between physicians and other hospital staff while “protecting uninterrupted, high quality care” for the communities they serve.

As it stands, Ryklin says physicians are working on the ground feeling the effects of decisions made by people working in office buildings miles away.

“It reflects a mutual commitment to collaboration, stability and long-term partnership, including a mutual no-strike/no-lockout provision,” the statement read. “Our focus remains on caring for patients and continuing to strengthen our teams in service to our community.”

The contract will begin Sept. 1, the same day as ChristianaCare’s new CEO Jenn Schwartz starts.