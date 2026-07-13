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Graham Platner's voters figure out what's next as candidates vie for their support

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT

Maine voters are still grappling with Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's dramatic departure from the race.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
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