The Green - October 30, 2026 Listen • 51:12

Study says Red Knots mostly skip Delaware beaches during migration

Over the years, we've spent time on The Green following the plight of the Red Knot — a threatened migratory bird that stops along the Delaware Bay to refuel on horseshoe crab eggs — as they travel from South America where they stay in the winter, to breeding areas in the Arctic.

A new study indicates the Delaware side of the Delaware Bay is seeing fewer Red Knots in recent years despite local officials reporting an uptick in Red Knots at Mispillion Harbor this past year.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle dug into these new numbers to sort out what they tell about these birds and Delaware’s efforts to protect their migratory habitat.

Red Knot Update Contributor Jon Hurdle spoke with host, Tom Byrne about the latest on Red Knot migration patterns. Listen • 12:58

What can Delaware's Latinos learn about election misinformation?

With Election Day just days way, we examine a growing population that's becoming an important voter base — Latinos.

A study of the 2022 midterms showed social media was a major source of information for that group, but also a source of mis- and dis-information.

The research co-led by Dr. Marisa Abrajano at the University of California, San Diego showed Latinos were often targeted by Spanish-language social media.

To understand how this dynamic impacts the First State, ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner joins Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah.

Delaware's Latino Voters Delaware ACLU's Mike Brickner and DPM's Jay Shah discussed how latino voters are prone to misinformation through social media and how it impacts our elections. Listen • 12:41

Research linking hormonal changes and brain health could transform women's health

Hormonal changes can now be linked to brain health in women, but do they affect brain function?

That is the topic of the latest research from the University of Delaware’s Mechanical Neuroimaging Lab which is directed by Curtis Johnson, PhD. The findings, published in a journal called Brain Communications, were spearheaded by first author Katrina Milbocker, PhD who is a postdoctoral researcher in the lab.

The team used an imaging technique called Magnetic Resonance Elastography (MRE) which they found could detect hormone-related changes in a part of the brain. They joined Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale to explain their research, where they would take it from here and how it could impact women’s health.

Women's Brain Health DPM's Isreal Hale spoke with UD's Katrina Milbocker and Curtis Johnson about their latest research linking hormonal changes to women's brain health. Listen • 12:12

Arts Playlist: Makeda Hampton's "African Romances"

Most times, when a musician makes a new recording, they can draw on a wealth of information to help prepare their performance - historical writing by the composer, recordings by other artists over the years, and similar resources. But what if preparing a new record involved not only hours in the practice room, but hours doing original research as well?

That was the challenge facing soprano Makeda Hampton, a Lincoln University assistant professor who performs regularly in Delaware, in between performances at the Met in New York City and other appearances around the world.

Hampton's new recording, "African Romances" required just that, in order to present a groundbreaking recording of the work of the same name by English composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor based on poems by American author Paul Laurence Dunbar. On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Hampton about the music.