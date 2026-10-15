Delaware is taking a hard look at the state’s transportation funding through a task force

The Delaware Task Force on Sustainable Transportation Funding is seeking public input as it looks to address long-term challenges impacting the state’s Transportation Trust Fund.

The task force was created a year ago in an executive order by Gov. Matt Meyer, and charged with reviewing the current and future condition of the trust fund.

They are also expected to recommend sustainable and reliable funding solutions and efficiencies to keep transportation infrastructure strong, resilient and well-maintained.

"We fund all of our infrastructure work through three ways. And that's through the motor fuel tax, which you pay when you fill up at the pump, our DMV fees and then also tolls,” said C.R. McLeod, DelDOT’s Director of Community Relations. “So it's a pretty narrow revenue stream that we have to support our billion-dollar capital program each and every year to meet the transportation needs of Delawareans and visitors."

McLeod notes the task force will also have to find ways to diversify those revenue streams to keep transportation infrastructure strong for years to come.

"The task force has spent the past year, they've met 10 times to date looking at what other states have done, looking at what might be done in the future, what opportunities there are to make our revenue stream more diverse," said McLeod.

The 19-member task force chaired by Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings is accepting public input using a survey that’s accessible online through mid-November.

The task force will submit a written report to the Governor and General Assembly when finished.

The survey can be found at: https://s.surveyplanet.com/187ydgju