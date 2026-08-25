Delaware and other states win a temporary block on the demand for CDL driver’s personal data

A federal judge grants a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration’s demand for CDL driver’s personal data.

Delaware is part of the coalition of 21 states seeking the temporary restraining order to keep the administration from demanding the production of a database of state-owned records containing sensitive information of 17 million drivers.

It also prevents the termination of more than $10 million in federal funding to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators if it refuses to produce the database.

In a statement, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says this was a case of the Trump Administration attempting to expose Delawareans sensitive personal data to try and extort the state. She calls it both outrageous and illegal.

The coalition of states filed lawsuits last week against the U.S. Department of Transportation and other federal agencies claiming they were violating multiple federal privacy laws.

The lawsuit claims the agencies were secretly setting up their own database with records extorted from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrations without guardrails to protect personal information.

That personal information included drivers’ Social Security numbers.

The coalition is now hoping to seek a preliminary injunction to prevent the data from being turned over while the case is ongoing.