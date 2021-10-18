-
Delaware joins a group of states suing Google.Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office announced the lawsuit Thursday.It alleges the tech giant is…
A Delmar Police corporal attacked on last Sunday while responding to reports of an assault has been declared clinically deceased.Delaware State Police and…
A task force looking at potential policing reforms meets later this week to discuss recommendations from its subcommittees, including a statewide use of…
Local officials are reacting to the guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd. A jury found Chauvin, a former Minneapolis…
Two bills changing gun laws in Delaware faced their first committee hearing Wednesday. The bills would create a permitting process to purchase a gun and…
A teen charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a scuffle at a protest in Wilmington last September will not be prosecuted,…
The State of Delaware is fighting to keep its suit against fossil fuel companies over climate change in state court. Delaware’s suitfiled in state…
Delaware’s Attorney General is revealing her goals for the current General Assembly session.State Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ legislative priorities…
Delaware is receiving its first payout from legal action taken in response to the national opioid crisis. Delaware is among states involved in a…
Arrests are still rolling in for those involved in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week. Delaware’s Attorney General is pushing for full…