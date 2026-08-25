The Green - August 25, 2026 Listen • 49:40

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Treasurer Michael Smith

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is delivering a series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to now them and compare them.

On this special edition of The Green, we return to the race for State Treasurer where 3 Democrats and 1 Republican are vying to replace incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis who chose not to run again.

We start with the third Democrat in the race – economist Micheal Smith. He’s not the Republican Michael Smith currently serving House District 22 in the Newark area, but he did run for House District 21 in Newark in 2024 and lost in the Democratic primary.

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for State Treasurer Michael Smith Listen • 12:57

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for State Treasurer Mike Ramone

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations highlighting the race for State Treasurer with the lone Republican in the race – Mike Ramone.

Ramone is a small business owner, who served in the General Assembly from 2008 to 2024, including a a stint as House Minority Leader.

He made his first run for statewide office in 2024 as the Republican nominee for Governor. He lost to current Gov. Matt Meyer in the General Election.

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for State Treasurer Mike Ramone Listen • 14:41

Races to Watch: Familiar foes face-off in 36th House District Republican primary

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.

The latest race we are featuring is downstate - House District 36 – where incumbent Republican Bryan Shupe faces a primary challenge from a familiar face.

Patrick Smith is trying to unseat Shupe for a third straight election cycle and Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale checked in with both candidates to see how their latest showdown is shaping up.

Races to Watch: House District 36 DPM's Isreal Hale examines the candidates and issues in the House District 36 Republican primary Listen • 11:12

History Matters: Hagley Museum and Library's new CEO

The Hagley Museum and Library's new CEO, Hilary Olson, has been on the job for a few months now, bringing a wealth of experience at museums and planetariums around the country into her new role.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny talks to Olson about her career, her vision for the museum, and the future for cultural institutions like the Hagley.