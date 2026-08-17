Elena Delle Donne takes her place among basketball's greats

Delaware’s own Elena Delle Donne is officially inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

An emotional Delle Donne was inducted into the hall in Springfield, Mass over the weekend.

Delle Donne’s speech was a love letter to the game, but it also included a Larry David impression as well as thanks to her teammates, coaches and family.

She thanked basketball for “its greatest assist” - introducing her to her wife, Amanda. She also honored her older sister, Lizzie.

Delle Donne notes Lizzie was born deaf and blind while also dealing with physical and developmental challenges, calling her the bravest person she knows and always inspiring her through her darkest days on and off of the court.

"She taught me that greatness isn't measured by applause. It's measured by courage, by joy, by showing up for another difficult day without asking, why me? She taught me that some of life's greatest victories happen quietly. No cameras, no trophies, just extraordinary strength hidden inside ordinary days," said Delle Donne.

There weren’t many dark days, though, as Delle Donne won two WNBA MVPs, a WNBA Championship, rookie of the year, and was selected to the WNBA’s 25th Anniversary team. She also won Olympic gold in 2016.

She also starred locally at the University of Delaware and Ursuline Academy, and in her love letter to basketball, she adds the game helped her prior to her record breaking days.

"You've been with me since I was a gangly kid in Delaware trying to shoot over a ladder named Oscar to help me develop my shooting arc. You never cared if I was awkward. You turned my greatest childhood insecurity - my height - into a super power," said Delle Donne.

Delle Donne enters the Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.