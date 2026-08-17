Gov. Meyer signs bills aiming to expand access to summer childcare programs

Gov. Matt Meyer signs a pair of bills aiming to make summer camp more accessible to low-income families.

The two bills appropriate over 27 million dollars to expand summer camp opportunities to families that rely on state aid, according to State Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dover).

Previously, families utilizing state aid had to wait for Delaware Health and Social Services to offer help for summer camps. Paradee says typically, that wasn’t until later in the year. By then many families had already lost their spot in a summer camp.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Dover YMCA Community Executive Director John Rice gives a tour of Dover YMCA's Camp Voyager. Rice says that next year, their attendance is expected to double due to the passing of this legislation.

“That didn’t make much sense, and more importantly, it meant fewer opportunities and fewer choices for kids. These bills work together to change that. It means more children have access to the kind of safe, enriching summer experiences that every kid ought to have, regardless of how much money their parents make.” he said.

That also meant that families already struggling would have to find other ways to get their kids taken care of during the summer months when school is out, instead of sending them to summer camps.

Dover YMCA Community Executive Director John Rice says that was a shame.

"For most working parents, the school calendar simply doesn’t match the work schedule. When schools out, parents still have to go

to work and find safe, affordable, quality care. And, that can be a real challenge." he said.

Rice says Dover YMCA expects to double the number of campers it serves with its summer programming next year thanks to these new laws.

Paradee says families already receiving Purchase of Care assistance will have to file another application to get summer camp assistance but notes their social worker with DHSS will assist with that.

Gov. Meyer says although the bills are now law, it will take some time for the related government agencies to implement them, but promised changes will be in place before the end of this year.