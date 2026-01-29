Delaware will receive more money from a 2021 PFAS settlement.

That settlement nets Delaware an additional $25 million

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the state will receive the an additional funds from DuPont, Chemours and Corteva. Delaware received $50 million in the initial settlement.

“This is a monumental addition to what was already the most significant environmental settlement the State of Delaware has ever secured,” said Jennings. “Delaware is blessed with incredible natural resources from our foothills all the way down to our scenic coast; it is our duty to protect them and to hold polluters accountable for the destruction they cause. These monies represent a powerful tool in the fight to protect and restore our most vulnerable communities and ecosystems, and preserve our beloved state for generations to come.”

The 2021 settlement resolved allegations related to the companies’ responsibility for damages caused by PFAS and other compounds within or impacting the state.

That settlement also had a clause that required an additional payment to Delaware of up to $25 million if the companies’ settled with another state.

That happened late last year when the companies’ finalized a settlement with the state of Ohio that was first agreed to in late 2023.

The total the state will receive will be $23.75 million after deducting attorneys’ fees.

The money will be paid into a trust overseen by DNREC and Delaware Health and Social Services (DHSS).

Going forward the funds must be used for programs and initiatives related to environmental assessments, restoration, research and justice.

“These funds will support DHSS’ collaborative efforts with DNREC to better assess PFAS exposure, enhance health surveillance and research, and reduce risks to Delaware communities, particularly those disproportionately impacted by historical contamination,” said DHSS Secretary Christen Linke Young.

DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson says the funds will provide more resources for the state to continue working to ensure Delawareans exposure to PFAS is minimized to the greatest extent possible.

He notes previous funds were used in several areas.

“DNREC has been utilizing prior settlement funding over the last five years to methodically build our understanding about where PFAS is in Delaware, with a focus on where it may be impacting public health,” said Patterson. “We have especially worked with the Department of Health and Social Services on PFAS research and remediation in public and private drinking water to ensure it is safe for Delawareans. And we have used the funds to educate Delawareans on PFAS itself and on our plans to deal with it going forward.”