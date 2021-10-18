Delaware Health and Social Services

-
There’s good news for people receiving food assistance in Delaware. The Trump Administration’s recent move to tighten work requirements for the…
-
Some parents of visually impaired students say their kids aren’t getting the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.Gov. John Carney recommends…
-
The state Dept. of Health and Social Services is seeking a slight budget increase for fiscal year 2020.DHSS’ FY2020 budget request basically covers the…
-
Delaware’s biannual Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday. Two dozen locations across the state will accept expired or unused prescription medications between 10…
-
Trying to quit smoking is not easy. The American Cancer Society estimates it takes between eight to 10 attempts for the average person to kick the habit.…
-
Hurricane Harvey already struck the U.S., causing devastation in Texas and the Gulf Coast region. Now, Hurricane Irma is churning in the Atlantic with…