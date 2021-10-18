-
It’s back to school time, and police departments statewide are reminding families about safety as students return to school in-person full-time again. Try…
The Dover Police Department appears on track to be wearing new body cameras by summer.A body worn camera program received unanimous committee approval…
The Dover Police Department announced reforms to increase transparency and accountability back in June. And the department says they’ve now completed many…
Dover Police are the latest to look into bringing behavioral health clinicians along in police cars.The Dover Police Department is developing a program…
A Delaware State University student is dead after a shooting at a Dover park during a large party.Dover Police say the shooting happened Sunday night at…
Some local governments have worked for years to find funding for law enforcement body cameras - and in some cases waited for the state legislature to step…
Dover City Council approved the city’s 2021 budget Monday night. The spending plan - initially written before the COVID-19 pandemic and protests about…
The Dover Police Department announced a sweeping review of its current policies on Thursday. In response to pressure from public leaders and internally…
Police arrest a Camden man in connection to damage done to Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial at Legislative Mall.Dover Police say 42 year-old Kyle Bullock…
Large events like Firefly and NASCAR are held in Dover every year. And now, in the wake of a mass shooting in Las Vegas at a country music festival, Dover…