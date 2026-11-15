Delaware Senate Majority caucus election promotes two legislators to leadership

Delaware’s State Senate Democrats pick their leadership for the upcoming 154th legislative session, bringing two new senators into leadership and promoting another.

When lawmakers reconvene in January, State Senator Bryan Townsend will serve as Senate President Pro Tem, after a six year tenure as majority leader. He replaces Dave Sokola, who retired.

State Sen. Stephanie Hansen steps into the Majority Leader role, while State Sen. Marie Pinkney takes over as Majority Whip, replacing Sen. Tizzy Lockman who stepped down from that post.

Townsend had carried prominent bills on primary care expansion and hospital costs over the last two years. He anticipates work on healthcare costs to continue, looking to insurance and pharmaceutical prices.

"We have got to again make sure our health system is pointing in the direction of better healthcare, better wellness for lower costs," he said.

Hansen, first elected in a 2017 special election, takes over as Majority Leader. She’s championed issues like energy costs and environmental protections.

Pinkney, who joined the Senate in 2020, replaces Sen. “Tizzy” Lockman as Majority Whip. Lockman stepped down from the role after last session. Pinkney sponsored a bill to expand Delaware’s approach to harm reduction in the second leg of the 153rd session.

Townsend, first elected in 2012, said vaccines in the leadership seats coming in to the 154th session did bring competition,

"...You're going to have people seek (open seats)," he said. "And I think it just reflects the fact that we have a very talented caucus of public servants from a wide variety of backgrounds."

The state’s upper chamber is a Democratic supermajority, which it’s been since 2020.

The Senate confirms gubernatorial appointments to the Governor's cabinet, commissions, boards, and justices to the Delaware Supreme Court. The Lieutenant Governor serves as the President of the Senate.

