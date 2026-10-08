Dept. of Ed. distributes second round of Bridge to Practice grants

The state Dept. of Education distributes a second round of “Bridge to Practice” grants, sending over $7 million to First State schools.

28 school districts across Delaware received portions of this $7 million pot of funding that aims to improve early literacy statewide.

“We know how children learn to read, and we believe every child in Delaware can become a strong reader. But knowing what works isn’t enough. We have to make sure it happens in classrooms every day. That’s what Bridge to Practice is about- we’re investing in our educators.” said Secretary of Education Cindy Marten.

Combined with the over $6 million distributed earlier this year to 25 school districts, the state has spent more than $13 million this year to address the “literacy emergency” declared by Gov. Matt Meyer at the start of his term.

Marten says this funding is an important step forward.

“Where there’s a great need there needs to be a great investment, but you need to track that investment to the outcomes. And what we’re seeing is [an] increase in better instruction, leads to better outcomes.” she said.

Grant totals ranged from under $10,000 to nearly $900,000. Red Clay Consolidated School district received $877,000 dollars in this round.

Christiana School District received $652,691 in funding, which they announced this week they'll use to "deepen two significant investments"

The first is their LETRS, or Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, training, which Christiana officials describe as "intensive professional learning in the science of reading", the second is their Early Literacy Leadership Academy, which is another training program the school district employs in a partnership with SchoolKit.

Christina Superintendent Dr. Deirdra Aikens said in a statement,

"We are grateful to the Delaware Department of Education for this investment, and we take it as a mandate to deepen the work our teachers are already doing. Our educators have been investing in the science of reading for years..."

Marten says the districts will use their allotments differently based on where they are in the science-of-reading training process. She adds some are well into implementation where others are just getting started.