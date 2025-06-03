Delaware commits to hybrid framework for new education funding formula, big decisions still ahead

The state’s Public Education Funding Commission (PEFC) approves five recommendations to help guide the body as it moves forward with revamping Delaware’s outdated education funding formula.

The most substantial recommendation was a unanimous decision among members present to adopt a hybrid funding framework that blends elements of the current unit count system with a weighted block grant approach.

The commission still has a lot of decisions to make as to how the new funding formula will actually be structured, particularly when it comes to assigning weights to low-income students, multi-language learners and students with disabilities.

While the body has not yet tackled the equalization side of the formula, Chair and State Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-Woodrbook) reiterated the new formula will make sure to better account for local wealth differences in the First State, which includes referendum reform and the state and local share of funding.

"At the very next meeting, we can already be playing around with what the weights should be to properly support students in the lower income districts and areas," Sen. Sturgeon said. "We're not locking in any specific number — this framework is flexible enough for us to target as much as we want towards the students who need it most."

DelawareKidsCAN Executive Director Britney Mumford has been a vocal opponent of maintaining the current unit count system in any form — arguing the state should switch to a student-based funding approach — but she expressed newfound optimism around this framework.

“I had some concern earlier last week, but after speaking to Sen. Sturgeon and running some specifics by her, things we would like to consider in the future and being assured that those were all possibilities — we weren't locked into any numbers or anything specific — I'm a lot more comfortable," Mumford said.

The commission also voted to develop a three to five year implementation plan to phase in the new funding formula, ensuring districts and charter schools do not receive less funding during the transition to the new formula.

Other recommendations include establish a standing body of parents, community leaders, educators and local education agency leaders to continually review Delaware's education funding system, as well as engaging the broader public to gather feedback to refine the hybrid funding formula via town halls and focus groups.

New State Secretary of Education Cindy Marten says she is looking forward to reaching the implementation stage of the new formula, but she feels the state is headed in the right direction with its approved recommendations.

“That is what I spent 8 years doing as superintendent in California, is the implementation side of it. But getting this side of it right with the deep intentionality that so many stakeholders have added to the conversation is so incredibly important," Sec. Marten said.

While Gov. Matt Meyer had initially indicated to the General Assembly that he wanted it to pass a resolution supporting a new framework by the end of this summer, Sen. Sturgeon revealed at Monday's meeting that the commission's decisions will suffice in lieu of legislative action.

A statement from the governor's office following the meeting supports this sentiment: "After many decades, we are finally united in making progress. While the work is far from done, the show of support tonight demonstrates that change is possible on this issue. I asked for progress by this summer, and the members of the PEFC delivered. I want to thank the members of the PEFC for their unanimous votes to move forward with a more flexible framework that prioritizes students who need greater support," Gov. Meyer said.

The Delaware State Education Association (DSEA) — the largest labor union in Delaware representing educators across the state — also released a statement commending the commission's efforts.

"Today’s vote by the Public Education Funding Commission marks a historic step for students and families in Delaware’s public schools," DSEA President Stephanie Ingram said. "Thanks to the leadership of Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Laura Sturgeon combined with the Meyer Administration’s commitment to succeeding where past efforts have failed, the Public Education Funding Commission today agreed to pursue an ambitious but achievable hybrid funding framework that will put Delaware on a path to improve educational outcomes for all students, while recognizing all students learn best when they have equitable access to highly trained educators, smaller class sizes, and safe learning environments."

With the recommendations now in place, the commission will take a month off and return in August to begin developing the new formula.