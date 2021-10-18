education funding inequities

-
Much of what is in this week’s education funding lawsuit settlement, including the funding elements, require the Delaware General Assembly’s approval.…
A Chancery Court judge is expected to rule by the end of the year whether counties need to reassess property values.Attorneys for the ACLU, the NAACP and…
The state of Delaware finds itself in court, defending its public school funding system in a lawsuit filed last year.This week, Delaware Public Media…
Gov. John Carney is asking for $60 million in new spending to help low-income students and English Language Learners in the First State.Carney is pitching…
Gov. John Carney toured a Dover elementary school Thursday. He talked with school administrators about funding for disadvantaged students.East Dover…
Delaware’s three county governments have failed to convince a judge to dismiss part of a lawsuit seeking property value reassessments.Delawareans for…