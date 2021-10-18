-
Delaware students will soon have more freedom to be excused from school for religious holidays. Delaware’s schools haven’t had explicit state guidance on…
Members of the Joint Finance Committee finished up the budget mark-up process Wednesday.Lawmakers squeezed what was expected to be a two week process down…
State lawmakers begin pulling together the final version of next year’s budget. The Joint Finance Committee Tuesday spent the first day of budget markup…
State senators advanced legislation expanding access to student loan debt relief for teachers in the First State. State Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) seeks…
Early literacy is a topic the state Senate Education Committee wants to improve in the First State.The committee heard from experts on the topic Monday.…
State lawmakers are questioning why the Department of Health and Social Services is failing to meet its requirement to fully fund intellectual disability…
Much of what is in this week’s education funding lawsuit settlement, including the funding elements, require the Delaware General Assembly’s approval.…
Delaware gun control advocates and state lawmakers are reacting to two mass shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.State Sen. Laura…
A bill released from a state Senate committee Wednesday would make underage drinking a civil offense.State Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-Brandywine West) is…
Delawareans weighed in on controversial gun control measures during a Senate committee Wednesday.State Sens. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark), Dave Sokola…