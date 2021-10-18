-
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
Delaware’s statewide teachers union supports Gov. John Carney’s recommended pause of in-person learning during the holidays.Carney is calling for schools…
State lawmakers and education advocates are reacting to Delaware students’ performance on this year’s statewide tests.Fifty-thre percent of third through…
The president of the Delaware State Education Association resigned Wednesday over blog posts he wrote roughly a decade ago.DSEA executive director Jeff…
A bill signed by Gov. John Carney Wednesday allows certain teachers in Delaware to seek state help paying off their student debt. The new law allows…
In the wake of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 students and teachers, the issue of guns and school safety is…