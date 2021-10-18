-
Increased funding for students in kindergarten through third grade eligible for basic special education services is now law in the state.Before House Bill…
-
The House Education Committee forwarded a resolution to seek ways to modernize Delaware’s education funding system.The resolution is a product of the…
-
Gov. John Carney’s State of the State hit a few points lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can agree on. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed…
-
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
-
A settlement was announced Monday in the high-profile lawsuit filed by NAACP, ACLU and other education advocates seeking to overhaul Delaware’s school…
-
Much of what is in this week’s education funding lawsuit settlement, including the funding elements, require the Delaware General Assembly’s approval.…
-
In a 149-page decision, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster on Friday ruled that the property tax systems used by all three counties violate the state’s…
-
The state of Delaware finds itself in court, defending its public school funding system in a lawsuit filed last year.This week, Delaware Public Media…
-
Whenever the school funding lawsuit against top state officials and county tax collectors is decided by Vice Chancellor Travis Laster, its outcome will…
-
Gov. John Carney unveiled his 2020 budget proposal today Thursday.The just over $4.4 billion spending plan calls for state workers and public education…