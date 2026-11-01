Injured teen found with a gun faces charges after Newark Halloween shooting, UD cancels Monday classes

More details are emerging about a shooting in downtown Newark on Halloween that left six people injured.

Newark Police report the shooting occurred around 11:15 Saturday night on the south sidewalk of East Main Street, across from Choate Street.

One of the victims - a 16-year-old boy from Wilmington - was found in possession of a loaded firearm. He faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a person under 21, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and breach of release. He was arraigned by a judge at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and given $60,100 cash bail.

He remains hospitalized in Newark Police custody. He is in serious condition recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Another victim - a 15-year-old boy - was shot in the back and is in critical condition.

The other victims in the shooting include a 20-year-old man was shot in the back and suffered a collapsed lung, a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the foot.

The 20-year-old man is a University of Delaware student.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg. She as treated at a local hospital and released.

The University of Delaware has cancelled classes Monday as students and the rest of the school community recovers from the incident. The school says the decision is not based on any safety concerns.

Newark Police say the investigation of this shooting is ongoing and are asking the public for any information, photos or videos they may have.