Halloween shoting in Ellendale leave one dead, eight injured

A Halloween shooting in Ellendale leaves on person dead and eight others injured.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded reports of a shooting at the 18000 block of Beach Highway in Ellendale around 10 p.m. Their preliminary investigation found an unknown person opened fire into an outdoor party from a neighboring property.

A 17-year-old girl from Seaford was among those shot. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries, where she later died. Her name is being withheld until her family can be notified.

A 20-year-old man from Seaford was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

Three other men and four other women ranging in age between 17 and 22 were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those victims included:



Two 17-year-old boys from Selbyville

A 19-year-old woman from Ellendale

A 20-year-old woman from Seaford

A 20-year-old woman from Greenwood

A 20-year-old man from Seaford

A 22-year-old woman from Laurel

Gov. Matt Meyer reacted to the shooting, and a separate Halloween shooting in Newark.

"No family should have to receive the call that someone they love has been shot. Today, people in Newark and Ellendale are facing pain and fear that no one should have to endure. My heart is with those injured, their loved ones and every Delawarean who has been impacted by these tragedies. I condemn these senseless acts of violence, and gun violence in all its forms." he said in his statement. "Every Delawarean deserves to feel safe in their community. This is not normal. We must never accept gun violence as a part of life in Delaware.”

Delaware State Police say their investigation into the Ellendale shooting continues and urge anyone who attended the party or has information relevant to the investigation to contact Detective B. McDerby at (302) 741-2821.