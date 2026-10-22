Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting at shopping center across from Delaware State University

Two men are arrested in connection with a fatal off-campus shooting following Delaware State University’s homecoming events.

Dover Police say they’ve arrested two suspects, a 22-year-old Dover man and an 18-year-old man who was taken into custody in Snow Hill, Maryland and is awaiting extradition to Delaware.

According to Dover Police, during a search of the Dover suspect’s residence, a 9mm handgun and ammunition were found, along with clothing and accessories that matched descriptions of a shooter in the incident.

Both suspects face charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder, along with several other charges related to the shooting.

The October 10th shooting at the Dover Commons shopping center across from the DSU campus resulted in the death of 22-year-old Nasir Cox of Philadelphia, and injured another man.

At the time of the shooting, more than 50 officers from the Dover, New Castle County, Wilmington, Smyrna, and Camden police departments joined Delaware State Police in the area following DSU Homecoming, working to manage crowds and respond to fights, disorderly behavior and shots fired at multiple locations.