Bethany Beach's nature center will be managed by the Delaware Nature Society

Bethany Beach’s nature center will be coming under new management soon.

At a town council meeting last week, Town Manager Cliff Graviet explained that, following the retirement earlier this year of the center’s director, officials began talking to the Delaware Nature Society about taking over management of the center.

“They were very interested in looking at the center.They have visited the center now a couple of times,” he told council members. “And we had a conversation about entering into an agreement; they made a proposal.”

The initial contract will last for one year, beginning next month, and cost the town $180,000.

“It's an opportunity for them to see if this fits them and if this fits us,” Graviet said. “This covers their cost for their programming, their employment, their training. I think it's something that could really work out well for Bethany and for the nature center.”

Bethany Beach Mayor Ron Calef noted that the programming at the nature center, which has been primarily kid-focused, would be expanded under DNS’s management.

“This will also be focused on children, but they provide many events and programs that also include the adult population, which is great,” he said.

He also noted that DNS stands to benefit from taking over the operation of the nature center by expanding their footprint in Sussex County.

“A lot of their facilities are further north, and this allows them an opportunity to come further into the coastal area,” Calef said.

Council members unanimously approved the agreement.