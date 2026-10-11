Shooting after Delaware State Univ. homecoming leaves one dead, another injured

A shooting following Delaware State University’s homecoming Saturday leaves one man dead and another man injured.

Dover Police say around 9:20 Saturday night officers heard gunshots and saw people running at the Dover Commons shopping center across the street from the DSU campus.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Due to heavy traffic associated with homecoming, the men were transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in police vehicles.

One man - 22-year-old Nasir Cox of Philadelphia – later died from his injuries. The other victim – a 21-year-old man – remains hospitalized in stable condition. Neither victim is a Delaware State University student.

Dover Police say the shooting occurred after thousands of students and visitors attending Delaware State University’s homecoming events were required to end events and leave campus at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Dover Police say that led to large crowds gathering at several nearby shopping centers and other locations.

At the time of the shooting, more than 50 officers from the Dover, New Castle County, Wilmington, Smyrna, and Camden police departments joined Delaware State Police in the area, working to manage crowds and respond to fights, disorderly behavior and shots fired at multiple locations.

Dover Police say the investigation of this shooting is ongoing.