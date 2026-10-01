AAA warns peak deer season is here

AAA is urging Delaware drivers to stay alert as peak deer season is upon us.

This is the time of year deer activity increases during their fall mating season, especially from October through December.

That means deer are more likely to unexpectedly cross roads, causing crashes that can not only result in serious injuries, but expensive vehicle damage as well.

"The average AAA insurance claim for a deer collision in 2025 was about $7,500 in Delaware, up 20% from just 5 years prior," said AAA’s Jana Tidwell.

Tidwell notes to reduce the risk of a collision, continuously scan your surroundings, use extra caution at dawn and dusk and know where deer might be, near wooded areas, parks, golf courses and near streams.

She adds use your horn if necessary and the high beams when appropriate - when there’s no oncoming traffic, and don’t veer if a deer enters your path as it can lead to collisions with other vehicles and objects.

Tidwell explains when the risk of a collision is heightened.

"Deer are very active during the dawn hours, dusk hours and in the evening. If you are used to seeing deer in your neighborhood, you know exactly where they are, exactly where they come,” said Tidwell. “You will see them in more than just one. They travel in groups. So where you see one, you can assume there are others."

If you hit a deer, pull over to a safe space, call law enforcement, don’t approach it and call your insurance company.