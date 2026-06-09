Former Delmar police officer indicted on several charges

A former Delmar officer arrested earlier this year is formally indicted in Sussex County Superior Court this week

27-year-old Darrell Powell faces charges of stalking, offensive touching, four counts of unlawful sexual contact and three counts of official misconduct.

Delaware’s Department of Justice says it first received information on alleged conduct by Powell in February. He was immediately relieved of his duties and an investigation by an outside source was requested.

An investigation by the Seaford Police Department alleges Powell inappropriately touched and made sexual comments towards grocery store staff while responding to a shoplifting call.

Another individual alleges Powell did the same to them, and then followed them from work in his police vehicle before pulling them over without giving a reason.

During the investigation, a third alleged victim was also identified.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings called Powell’s alleged actions “beyond unacceptable”, and that any misdeeds would be held accountable to the “fullest extent of the law.”