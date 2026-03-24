Delmar officer arrested for stalking and sexual misconduct

Officer Darrell T. Powell faces two charges, Unlawful Sexual Contact and Stalking and Offensive touching, both of which allegedly occurred while on duty. Powell was relieved of his police duties February 26th, and the State Attorney General’s office immediately ordered an investigation by an outside agency.

The Seaford Police Department’s investigation alleges Powell responded to a shoplifting call at a Delmar grocery store in January and inappropriately touched and made sexual comments toward a staff member during that call.

In a statement, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said

"I’m grateful to our prosecutors and the Seaford Police Department for their work in investigating this case. I want to express my profound gratitude to the victims for their courage in reaching out to law enforcement – and I ask that any further victims or witnesses with information come forward. No one, regardless of their profession, is above the law – and my office will adhere to that standard as we move forward." she said.

The investigation also alleges a family member of the victim observed a police patrol vehicle pass by the victim’s home several times later that evening.

The investigation alleges a similar incident, in late February, where Powell was accused of making inappropriate comments to another store staff member. That staff member says Powell made inappropriate comments towards them several times in the months before.

That same victim accuses Powell of following them home from work and pulling them over in his police vehicle without giving a reason and without asking for license and registration.

Powell is being held on $27,500 cash bail.