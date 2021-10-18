-
State senators repealed the youth and training wages Tuesday, undoing a bill passed by Republican lawmakers during a 2018 budget showdown. Efforts to undo…
House lawmakers voted to remove the youth and training minimum wage after a heated debate Thursday afternoon. The youth and training wage allows employers…
Attendees say a town hall addressing an autism respite program’s suspension left them with few answers.Acting Delaware Autism Program Director Vince…
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness appears to be moving forward on an audit of one charter school while declining to audit another.The legislation…
A bill requiring the state auditor to perform charter school audits is moving in the state Senate. It cleared the Senate Education Committee…
Proposed legislation could move the Delaware Autism Program from the Christina School District to the Delaware Department of Education.Christina School…
The State Auditor said she’s prevented from auditing a charter school by a law sponsored by the lawmaker urging her to do the audit.The Public Integrity…
Legislation doing away with a youth and training minimum wage is drawing criticism in the Delaware House.Democratic State Rep. Kim Williams is sponsoring…
New federal rules for how schools investigate rape claims could lead to tough questions from state lawmakers.They’re concerned reports of campus rapes…
The Delaware Department of Education is asking for a 6.6 percent increase in its budget for fiscal year 2020.Education Secretary Susan Bunting wants about…