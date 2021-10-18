-
House lawmakers passed two criminal justice reform bills last week. State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha’s (D-Wilmington) bill prevents children under 12 from…
House lawmakers passed a bill requiring Black history education in public schools.State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker’s (D-Wilmington) bill calls fo public…
A House committee advances the first of two gun safety bills after a four hour long hearing Tuesday. The highly controversial bill would ban magazines…
State lawmakers passed a bill banning most uses of chokeholds by law enforcement in Delaware Thursday.Legislation banning law enforcement use of…
The controversy over a vacant seat on Wilmington City Council continues. Thursday’s meeting brought Wilmington City Council no closer to filling the open…
An open seat on Wilmington City Council will stay that way for a little while longer.Council rejected a selection committee’s recommendation to fill the…
A open seat on Wilmington City Council is staying in the family. An ad hoc committee comprised of five council members is tapping Albert Mills to…
Gov. Jack Markell named new Poets Laureate for the State of Delaware Wednesday night.Twin brothers Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Albert Mills, known as the Twin…